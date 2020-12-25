Analysts Set ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Price Target at GBX 5,060.27

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,060.27 ($66.11).

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

LON:ASC traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,829 ($63.09). 85,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,522.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,326.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.45. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.