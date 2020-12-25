Analysts Set AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target at $17.13

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 58,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,307 shares of company stock worth $1,626,856 in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $20,113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 639,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

