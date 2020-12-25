Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $26.78

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 132,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

