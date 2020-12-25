Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $27.67

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Securities lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.83. 30,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,682. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $251.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $406,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

