Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

National Bank stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 171,967 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in National Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 153,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 340,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

