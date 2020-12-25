Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Target Price at $11.39

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

