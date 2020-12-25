Analysts Set Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) PT at $6.00

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 38,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,704. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $68.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

