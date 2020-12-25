Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $323.70

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.91.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $1,207,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at $77,302,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $14,875,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $357.07. The stock had a trading volume of 124,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,792. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $361.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.