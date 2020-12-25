Analysts Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) PT at $35.00

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,016,000 after acquiring an additional 461,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,178,000 after acquiring an additional 147,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,479,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 148,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.