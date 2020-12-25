Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) PT at $39.50

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,537. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,655. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

