Analyzing Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Myriad Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 173.18 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 2.17 -$199.50 million ($0.35) -52.57

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Myriad Genetics -32.49% -4.07% -2.68%

Risk & Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 3 2 0 0 1.40

Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool. It also provides BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use in identifying ovarian and HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for depressed patients; and Vectra, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company offers Foresight, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; Prequel, a non-invasive prenatal screening test to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus; and Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer. Further, it provides EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice CDx, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency comprising loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance, and large-scale state transitions in cancer cells. Additionally, the company offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

