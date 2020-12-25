Analyzing People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares People’s Bank of Commerce and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s Bank of Commerce 20.54% N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 14.46% 6.80% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares People’s Bank of Commerce and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s Bank of Commerce $22.08 million 1.76 $4.07 million N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 1.82 $47.43 million $2.44 9.27

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than People’s Bank of Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of People’s Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

People’s Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for People’s Bank of Commerce and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s Bank of Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than People’s Bank of Commerce.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats People’s Bank of Commerce on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s Bank of Commerce

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, automated clearing house origination services, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, and debit cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Klamath Falls, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

