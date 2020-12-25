Analyzing Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.61 $116.43 million $3.28 9.82 Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.04 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77% Pacific Valley Bank 18.38% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

