Analyzing USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get USA Equities alerts:

20.9% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of USA Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for USA Equities and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Equities 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 6 13 0 2.68

Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $109.22, suggesting a potential downside of 28.50%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than USA Equities.

Profitability

This table compares USA Equities and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Equities N/A N/A -2,901.65% Pinduoduo -24.51% -35.73% -11.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USA Equities and Pinduoduo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Equities N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 39.30 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -173.58

USA Equities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

Risk & Volatility

USA Equities has a beta of -1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats USA Equities on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. The company intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to USA Equities Corp. in May 2015. USA Equities Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.