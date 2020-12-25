Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,791 shares in the company, valued at $68,832,267.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,398 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after buying an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 61.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 1,184,016 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $168,328,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 123.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after buying an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,910. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

