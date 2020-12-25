Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.75 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

