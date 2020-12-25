Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.56

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and traded as low as $30.25. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 20,537 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCHY. ValuEngine raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.

About Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

