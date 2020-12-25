Anne Ewing Acquires 20,000 Shares of Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY) Stock

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY) insider Anne Ewing bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

LON:CHRY opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176 ($2.30).

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co, Ltd. is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

