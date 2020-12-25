Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 31,667 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEX opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Anterix by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anterix by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 28.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

