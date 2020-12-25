Antiample (XAMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $859.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $432,606.65 and $859.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Antiample token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00134544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00684770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00138606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00357086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00063884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org.

Antiample Token Trading

Antiample can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

