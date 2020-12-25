Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Aozora Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

