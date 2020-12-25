Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $34.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $861.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

