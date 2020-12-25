Apollo Currency Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $312,786.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00028235 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00294358 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

