Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Gap Down to $12.75

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $11.40. Apple Hospitality REIT shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 3,683 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.