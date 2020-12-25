Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mattern Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,153 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 47.8% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

