Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,721 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $132,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

