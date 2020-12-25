AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.50.

ATR stock opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

