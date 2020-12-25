Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.11) and the highest is ($1.48). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($3.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 636,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 174,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $35.40. 40,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,035. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

