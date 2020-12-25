AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,293 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at $634,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

