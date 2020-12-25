AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $406.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

