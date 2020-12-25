AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amcor by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 639,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amcor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

