AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

