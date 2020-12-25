AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Denny’s worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Sidoti assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a P/E ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

