AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 120.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Interface by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 470,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 184,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of TILE opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $572.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

