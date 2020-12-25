AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

