Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler Sells 10,000 Shares

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jesse Grant Eisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

Arcimoto stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $491.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. Equities analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

