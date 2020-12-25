Argus Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $130.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,476,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 926,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

