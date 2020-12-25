Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.36, for a total value of $23,518.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANET opened at $288.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $293.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

