Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells $198,390.50 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $198,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,499,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 56.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

