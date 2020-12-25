Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.94 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $81.48 million and $1.94 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00009988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00046884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00313609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

