ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Trading 1% Higher

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) shares were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 8,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASM Pacific Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51.

About ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

