ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.