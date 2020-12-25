Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,437.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,437.80 ($31.85).

ABF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) alerts:

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,296 ($30.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. Associated British Foods plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a market capitalization of £18.18 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,112.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,957.90.

In other Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) news, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total transaction of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25).

About Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.