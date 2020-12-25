At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Receives $18.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $104,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,998 shares of company stock worth $1,702,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in At Home Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 854,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,388. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

