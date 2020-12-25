Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Director Buys $96,180.00 in Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00.

NYSE AUB opened at $32.90 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUB. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,675 shares during the period.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

