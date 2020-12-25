Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of AUB opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

