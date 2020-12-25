Atossa Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,552% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

