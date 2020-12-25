Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $24.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 3,548,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.