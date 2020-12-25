Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) (CVE:AFCC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) (CVE:AFCC) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 130,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 970% from the average session volume of 12,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a current ratio of 77.76 and a quick ratio of 77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75.

Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.