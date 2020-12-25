Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.32. 200,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after buying an additional 929,032 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 531.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 652,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 548,999 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $5,801,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

